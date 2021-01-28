Iraqi and Jordanian MoH sign a cooperation agreement and discuss confronting COVID-19

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment announce that it will hold expanded discussions with its Jordanian counterpart to discuss ways to confront COVID-19, noting that a joint work agreement has been signed.

The ministry said in a statement, "Minister Hassan Muhammad Al-Tamimi discussed today in Baghdad with his Jordanian counterpart, Nazir Obeidat, the prospects for cooperation between the two countries, indicating that this came on the sidelines of the Jordanian delegation's visit to Baghdad today."

The ministry added, "the meeting dealt with the efforts taken to confront COVID-19, as well as issues of common interest in terms of exchanging experiences, training medical and nursing staff and mutual recognition of certificates."

According to the statement, Obeidat praised the efforts of the Ministry of Health to confront the pandemic.

The ministry noted that both ministers signed an agreement for cooperation between the two countries in the presence of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and the Jordanian Prime Minister, Bisher Al-Khasawneh.