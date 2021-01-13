Iraqi and Iranian courts are responsible to investigate Soleimani’ Assassination, Zarif said

Shafaq News / The Iranian Foreign Minister, Muhammad Javad Zarif announced, on Wednesday, that an arrest warrant for the US President, Donald Trump, was issued in a court in Iraq.

During an International Conference about the Iran-Iraq War, Zarif said the Iraqi and Iranian supreme courts are the “responsible” to follow-up the issue of killing Gen. Soleimani and his companions.

Earlier, Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement that the warrant was issued after Baghdad/ al-Rusafa Investigative Court judge after completing the necessary legal procedures and recorded statements from Al-Muhandis family.

It said that Trump has been charged “in accordance with the provisions of Article 406 of the Iraqi Penal Code,” adding that the investigation “will continue to identify other participants in the commission of this crime, whether they are Iraqis or foreigners.”

Iran also announced that it would prosecute a number of US officials for their role in killing Qassem Soleimani. However, some experts said it’s an Iranian propaganda.

Soleimani, head of an elite overseas unit of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, was killed along with Iraqi leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Jan. 3, 2020, in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

Washington had accused Soleimani of masterminding attacks by Iranian-aligned “militias” on U.S. forces in the region, and his killing took U.S.-Iranian hostilities into uncharted waters and stoked concern about a major conflagration.

Tension between the United States and Iran has ramped up over the assassination.

Iran repeated "We are not looking for tensions with the US but are very serious about defending our interests”, while US-official said the U.S. has seen increasing indications that Iran could be planning an attack against American forces or interests in the Middle East acknowledging that reading Iran’s intentions was “difficult and at times unpredictable.”