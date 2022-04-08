Iraqi and Iranian Foreign Ministers agree to hold a meeting

Shafaq News/ The Foreign Ministers of Iraq and Iran agreed on Friday to hold a "close meeting."

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said that Minister Fouad Hussein and his Iranian Counterpart Hussein Amir Abdollahian discussed, in a phone call, issues of common interests, including regional and international developments, the Vienna negotiations, ways to strengthen bilateral relations, developments in Ukraine, Hussein's recent visit to Moscow and his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The ministers congratulated each other on the holy month of Ramadan.

For his part, Abdollahian stressed to his Iraqi counterpart the need for dialogue and a diplomatic solution to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and the necessity to address the current problem as "a key to establishing peace and stability in the region."

The two ministers agreed on the need to meet in the coming days.