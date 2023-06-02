Iraqi and Iranian Border Guard Forces Strengthen Cooperation on Common Border

Shafaq News/ Major General Muhammad Abd al-Wahhab Sukkar al-Saidi, the commander of the Iraqi Border Guard forces, and his Iranian counterpart, Brigadier General Ahmed Ali Kudarzi, met on Friday to discuss strengthening the relationship between field commanders on the Iraqi-Iranian border.

The meeting emphasized the importance of continuous communication and interaction while also focusing on enhancing border security.

Al-Saidi stressed the need to exchange expertise and intelligence cooperation between the two countries to combat terrorism and hostile groups and address smuggling activities across shared borders.

Brigadier General Kudarzi emphasized that the border guard forces in Iran and Iraq work together to ensure the security of their respective peoples. He noted that the Iranian border guard command had reached a high level of maturity in border operations, effectively securing Iran's extensive 8,755 km border.

The Iranian official acknowledged the positive interaction and strong border relations between the border guard forces of both countries, highlighting the successful control of their shared 1,609 km border.

The commanders agreed on enhancing cooperation and knowledge sharing in counterterrorism efforts, combatting hostile groups, and preventing smuggling activities.