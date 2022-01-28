Report

Iraqi and International parties denounce the attack on the Baghdad International airport

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-28T11:53:03+0000
Iraqi and International parties denounce the attack on the Baghdad International airport

Shafaq News / Local and international parties condemned the attack that targeted the Baghdad International airport today.

The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region said in a statement today, "the continuous attempts to destabilize the security situation is a dangerous development that should be ended."

"Such dangers and threats to the Baghdad airport affect Iraq's reputation", the statement added.

For his part, the head of the Iraqiyoun alliance, Ammar al-Hakim, denounced the attack, and called on the security forces to, "intensify intelligence efforts to protect the citizens."

Haidar al-Abadi, the head of al-Nasr coalition, also condemned the attack, and warned of strife between Iraqis, noting, "We all carry the same responsibility and fate."

The head of Babylon movement, Rayan al-Kildani, said, "targeting the Baghdad airport is the same as targeting all state institutions."

In addition, UNAMI issued a statement in which it said, "The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) is deeply concerned by the current wave of attacks targeting political party offices, residences as well as business in Iraq, and most recently the rocket attack on Baghdad International airport."

Earlier today, six missiles at least targeted the Baghdad International airport today, Friday, a security source reported.

The General Company for Iraqi airways revealed that an airplane was damaged by the attack.

The company noted that the plane was already put out of service, and assured the travelers that the flights schedule will remain as it is.

