Iraqi ambassador to Turkey summoned over financial irregularities

Shafaq News / The Federal Integrity Commission revealed on Friday the issuance of a summons against the current Iraqi ambassador to Turkey following the detection of a significant increase in his wealth.

In a statement, the Supreme Commission for Combating Corruption indicated that a judge from the Central Criminal Anti-Corruption Court in Baghdad had issued an order to summon the current Iraqi ambassador to Turkey.

This decision was based on the findings of the Prevention Department within the commission, which uncovered a substantial inflation in his finances. The department's technical report revealed an inflated amount of 2,304,787,000 billion dinars.

Furthermore, it was stated that a criminal case has been opened against the ambassador, as the observed increase in his wealth does not correspond to his ordinary sources of income.

Additionally, it was highlighted that the ambassador deliberately concealed information on his financial disclosure form, providing false and misleading information regarding the sources of his funds.

The Supreme Commission clarified that the summons issued against the accused by the Central Criminal Anti-Corruption Court was based on the provisions of Article 19, paragraph 2, of the Law on Integrity and Illicit Gain No. 30 of 2011, as amended.