Iraqi ambassador in Ankara inaugurates electronic passport system

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Republic's Ambassador to Ankara, Majid Al-Lajmawi, inaugurated the electronic passport issuance system at the embassy building, marking the issuance of the first electronic passport in the Republic of Turkey.
In a statement, the embassy announced the launch of the third generation of the new Iraqi electronic passport abroad. The new passport is distinguished by high technical specifications and is approved by the International Civil Aviation Organization. The statement highlighted that the new electronic passport will significantly reduce approximately 85% of paper-based and administrative procedures. It will be issued to citizens within a very short period.
Ambassador Al-Lajmawi emphasized that the embassy and general consulates in Istanbul and Gaziantep have taken effective measures to simplify procedures for residents in the Republic of Turkey across various fields.