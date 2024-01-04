Iraqi airstrike targets ISIS sites in Kirkuk
Shafaq News/ Iraqi military carried out an airstrike on ISIS sites in the outskirts of the Kirkuk province, a security source revealed on Thursday.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that a single F-16 fighter jet from the Iraqi Air Force carried out an airstrike in the Wadi Chay area between the villages of Zaklawa and al-Sumoud, in Kirkuk.
The source added that the strike targeted ISIS sites, without providing further details on the nature of those sites or the death toll from the airstrike.