Iraqi airforces destroy ISIS vehicles in Diyala

Shafaq News/ Iraqi warplanes destroyed ISIS vehicles on Monday in the northeast of Baqubah, according to a security source.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The security services, based on accurate intelligence information, have monitored a large ISIS den in the Narin area at the north of Qarah Tappeh district, 112 km northeast of Baqubah, which contains excavators, motorcycles, and a pick-up.”

He added, “the warplanes destroyed the vehicles and the booby-trapped car."

ISIS took advantage of the poor security presence in the area to establish dens and hideouts and develop a vast arsenal to the organization.