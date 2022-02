Iraqi aircraft target ISIS's Wali of al-Anbar

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell reported today that ISIS's "Wali" (ruler) of al-Anbar was killed in an airstrike in Rutba district. The Cell said in a statement that after intelligence follow up to locate the terrorist, Iraqi aircraft managed to target the vehicle that was carrying The Wali of al-Anbar, Muthanna Khidr Kamel Shatran, nicknamed Abu Maluka, in addition to one of his assistants.

