Iraqi aircraft kill three terrorists in Al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-01T07:11:24+0000
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi forces killed ISIS members in Al-Anbar Governorate.

The Security Media Cell said that "the Iraqi air force struck with F_16 aircrafts ISIS sites in the Shuaib Al-Daye'e area within the sector of Al-Jazeera Operations Command of Al-Anbar."

The operations resulted in the death of three ISIS terrorists.

"The coordination would continue between intelligence department and the army to pursue the remnants of terrorist gangs." The Cell said.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces, especially in the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, known as "the Triangle of Death."

