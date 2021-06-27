Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-27T14:16:20+0000
Iraqi aircraft escort the planes of El-Sisi and Abdullah II as they enter the Iraqi airspace

Shafaq News/ Photographs taken from an Iraqi plane today showed the Iraqi army’s aircraft escorting the planes of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II.

According to the media outlets that published the photos, Iraqi warplanes were escorting el-Sisi and Abdullah II as they entered Iraqi airspace to attend the trilateral summit in Baghdad.

The Iraqi-Jordanian-Egyptian trilateral summit was launched today in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will host at the summit Jordanian King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

