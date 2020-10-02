Iraq News

Iraqi air forces launch heavy airstrikes on border areas in Diyala and Saladin

Date: 2020-10-02T15:02:31+0000
Shafaq News / A security source reported that Iraqi aircrafts launched intense airstrikes on ISIS locations between Diyala and Saladin governorates.

The leader of the tribal mobilization in Diyala, Muhammad Ibrahim Daifan, told Shafaq News agency, "the aircrafts targeted ISIS sites in 15 border villages between Diyala and Saladin".

Daifan pointed out, "the fact that border villages between Diyala and Saladin are no longer inhibited is a constant security threat to the Diyala border areas, which are constantly subjected to terrorist attacks".

Diyala officials confirm that the source of 90% of the attacks that target the governorate is Saladin, due to the presence of tens of empty villages within its borders, which have become sanctuaries and hideouts for ISIS terrorists.


