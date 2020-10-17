Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Iraqi air force air strike destroys ISIS hideouts in Mosul

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-17T10:01:41+0000
Iraqi air force air strike destroys ISIS hideouts in Mosul

Shafaq news/ The Iraqi air force carried out a strike on ISIS positions southern of Mosul. Security Media Cell reported on Sunday.

The strike destroyed hideouts used by the group and killed number of terrorists, it said.

An eyewitness told Shafaq News that "Kanous Island still represents a danger where ISIS elements are hard to be reached."

"ISIS elements during their control of these areas moved some caravans and a number of pits and established deep tunnels and additions in them, and it is very difficult to find them because the entrances to them are very small and located between the jungles."

“ISIS digs deep tunnels in their under control villages in Southern Mosul, where many military operations were launched,” He added.

It is noteworthy that this island is the last stronghold of ISIS in southern Mosul, and the most violent operations happened there were several months ago, where the US-led coalition targeted the terrorists with tens of tons of bombs, which resulted in killing of one US soldier.


related

One PMF member and a policeman killed in an armed attack in Mosul

Date: 2020-09-06 14:55:54
One PMF member and a policeman killed in an armed attack in Mosul

Turkey to grant entry visas to Iraqis from Mosul

Date: 2020-09-10 09:45:16
Turkey to grant entry visas to Iraqis from Mosul

The US embassy revived “Qare saray” in Mosul

Date: 2020-09-16 08:16:08
The US embassy revived “Qare saray” in Mosul

Three Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion south of Mosul

Date: 2020-10-11 10:28:19
Three Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion south of Mosul

Al-Gharawi is out of prison

Date: 2020-08-01 12:48:33
Al-Gharawi is out of prison

A joint security operation in Mosul

Date: 2020-10-13 12:05:28
A joint security operation in Mosul

Two attacks on the Iraqi soldiers in Mosul

Date: 2020-08-17 07:17:34
Two attacks on the Iraqi soldiers in Mosul

The police command discloses the details of Mosul explosion

Date: 2020-08-26 11:00:34
The police command discloses the details of Mosul explosion