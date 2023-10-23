Iraqi air force aids Gaza: humanitarian assistance in transit

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Air Force planes have launched the transportation of the initial tranche of vital humanitarian aid destined for Gaza.

This initial shipment will be conveyed to Al-Arish Airport, located in Egypt, where dedicated teams will warmly receive it from the Egyptian Red Crescent and the Palestinian Red Crescent. Their crucial role is to facilitate the seamless transfer of this lifesaving aid into the beleaguered Gaza Strip.

A press release from the Iraqi Defense establishment has affirmed this as the first of multiple humanitarian convoys. The consecutive shipments will continue to make their way towards Gaza in the spirit of alleviating the ongoing hardships faced by the local population.