Iraqi air defenses down a UAV near Erbil, Coalition source says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-13T16:01:11+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraqi aerial defenses shot down an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) heading to the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, from the eastern borders of Iraq, a source from the US-led Global Coalition revealed on Sunday. The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi radars tracked a flock of UAVs cruising at low altitude late last night, Saturday. The UAVs were heading west from eastern borders of Iraq, the source said, hinting it was set to attack the Coalition forces stationed in Erbil. "A drone was downed near Erbil. The security forces seized the downed drone and proceeded with dusting for fingerprints and analytical studies. Simultaneously, intelligence work is underway," the source said. The source said that the Coalition would not hesitate to defend itself and its partners against any threat, warning of the consequences of any attack on the Iraqi people or institutions.

