Iraqi-US judicial negotiations for repatriation of "Theft of the Century" suspects

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliamentary Integrity Committee made a significant disclosure on Thursday, revealing ongoing negotiations between the Iraqi and American judicial authorities pertaining to the apprehension of individuals implicated in the high-profile "Theft of the Century" case.

Deputy Chairwoman of the committee, Alia Nusayif, stated that a coordinated effort has been set in motion by the Iraqi Integrity Commission and the national judiciary, in partnership with Interpol, aimed at capturing the individuals accused of embezzling tax revenues, an episode widely known as the "Theft of the Century."

Nusayif further conveyed that the Iraqi judiciary is actively engaged in discussions with its American counterpart regarding the detention of the suspects involved in the major embezzlement case. The ultimate objective of these talks is to facilitate their extradition to Iraq for the purpose of facing prosecution. She stressed that two of the accused individuals hold American citizenship.

In a previous development, Judge Haider Hannon, the head of the Iraqi Integrity Commission, extended a direct call to both the US and the UK, urging them to extradite key figures allegedly involved in the "Theft".

The head of the Integrity Commission pressed relevant authorities in the US and the UK to act upon arrest warrants issued against the suspects per Article 316 of the amended Iraqi Penal Code No. 111 of 1969.

He further made appeals to other nations. He called upon the UAE to cooperate in the extradition of a political advisor who, at present, resides within their jurisdiction. Additionally, he requested Turkey's assistance in the extradition of a former employee and his wife. Both individuals, Turkish nationals, were previously associated with the Federal Integrity Commission.

The emergence of the "Theft of the Century" case took place in October of the previous year. It implicated high-ranking officials as well as prominent businessmen. This revelation triggered significant public discontent in Iraq, which had already witnessed widespread protests over recent years, all calling for an end to the deeply entrenched corruption.

The "Theft" has captured the attention of the Iraqi populace, political circles, and has even gained international exposure. Arab and Western media outlets have given considerable coverage to the case.

At its core, the "Theft of the Century" revolves around the disappearance of 3.7 trillion IQD (equivalent to approximately 2.5 billion USD) from tax revenues. The revelation came to light through multiple concerned entities, roughly two months before the conclusion of the previous administration led by Mustafa al-Kadhimi.