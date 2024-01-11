Iraqi Trade Fair draws crowds for second day

Shafaq News/ Hundreds of Iraqi citizens flocked to the Baghdad International Trade Fair for the second day in a row on Thursday. The fair, which is the largest trade fair in the Iraqi capital, runs until January 19.

The fair, which is held in the center of Baghdad, features a variety of exhibits, including folk art, construction materials, and technology. For the first time, the fair also features works produced by inmates at the Central Prison in Babylon.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani inaugurated the 47th Baghdad International Trade Fair on Wednesday. The fair is being attended by 850 companies from 20 countries, with Saudi Arabia as the official sponsor.

Eight Arab countries and 12 foreign countries are participating in the fair. The Arab countries are Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Oman, and Palestine. The foreign countries are Spain, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Thailand, the Czech Republic, Azerbaijan, and the Philippines.

"The fair is an important opportunity for Iraqi businesses to showcase their products and services to the world," said Mohammed Hanoun, a spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Trade. "It is also an opportunity for Iraqi consumers to learn about the latest products and trends."