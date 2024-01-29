Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council discusses US sanctions with Treasury Department

Shafaq News/ The Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq (SJC) discussed with the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday the sanctions imposed on Iraqi individuals and companies.

In a statement released earlier today, the SJC said that "the head of the SJC, Judge Faiq Zidan, met with Brian Nelson, undersecretary of the U.S. Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, in the presence of David Burger, chargé d'affaires of the U.S. mission in Iraq, Ellen Andries, the U.S. embassy's legal attaché, and their accompanying delegation."

The statement said that "the two sides discussed the legal procedures and sanctions issued by the U.S. Treasury Department (OFAC) with regard to Iraqi individuals and companies."

The United States has previously imposed sanctions on a number of Iraqi individuals linked to Iranian-backed armed factions, as well as sanctions on Fly Baghdad Airlines.