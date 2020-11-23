Iraqi Sunni front meet the Turkish ambassador

Shafaq News / Head of the Salvation and Development Front Osama Al-Nujaifi met the Turkish ambassador in Baghdad, Fatih Yildiz.

“Several issues were discussed, including bilateral relations between Iraq and Turkey, the political situation.” Al-Nujaifi's office said.

Al-Nujaifi said “Iraqi Sunni front aims to reform the legislative institution, and to be involved in decision-making,” stressing that “the front coordinate with all political blocs."

For its part, Ambassador Yildiz expressed desire to develop relations with Iraq in various fields, stressing the importance of united Iraq.

The Iraqi Front is a Sunni bloc led by Nujaifi; currently it is working to overthrow the current parliament speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi.