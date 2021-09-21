Iraqi Staff HQ is aghast from Iranian Chief-of-Staff statements 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi army's Staff Headquarters expressed discontent with the statements of the Iranian army Chief-of-Staff about using Iraq's territory against Iran.

A statement by the Iraqi Staff HQ said on Tuesday, "Our bilateral ties with the neighboring Islamic Republic of Iran are close and built upon cooperation and good neighborliness. It also remarkably developed recently, particularly in the security and military aspects."

The Iraqi Staff HQ expressed "astonishment" toward the statements attributed to the Iranian armed forces Chief-of-Staff about hostilities from the Iraqi territory toward Iran."

"Iraq categorically refuses to exploit its lands to offend its neighbors and committed to good neighborliness and fraternal relations with the neighboring countries."

Iranian armed forces' Chief-of-Staff, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, said Iran will not show leniency with any hostile movement at its borders, calling on Iraq and the Kurdistan Region to hinder the "mercenaries" of the US and Israel from establishing training camps at Iran's borders.

According to Tasnim news, Bagheri said that the Iranian forces, under the command of the IRGC, will destroy the bases of terrorist groups near its borders.

On a related note, the Iranian Secretary of the Supreme National Security, Ali Shamkhani, had said during his meeting with Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi last Sunday that "terrorist activity in Kurdistan is worrisome," hinting that such activity targets the border security of both countries and that terrorists must be expelled from northern Iraq.

Iran's President, Ebrahim Raisi, received the Iraqi Prime Minister on September 12th, in Tehran's Conference ,Palace to discuss several issues, including strengthening their bilateral ties. They also agreed on lifting the visa restrictions between the two countries.