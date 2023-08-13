Iraqi Speaker, U.S. Ambassador review bilateral cooperation in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammed al-Halbousi, on Sunday convened with the U.S. Ambassador to Baghdad, Alina Romanowski, to deliberate on the outcomes of the recent security talks held in Washington.

According to an official statement, al-Halbousi and Romanowski discussed the bilateral relations between their respective countries and their current alliance.

Both statespersons underscored the pivotal role played by the U.S.-Iraqi security collaboration in fortifying mutual understanding and cooperation.

The meeting, the statement read, also touched on the recent developments in the Iraqi political scene and a spectrum of topics of mutual concern.