Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi Shiite factions comment on the US strike that targeted their headquarters

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-26T16:06:10+0000
Iraqi Shiite factions comment on the US strike that targeted their headquarters

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Hezbollah and Sayid Al-Shuhada Brigades commented today on the American strike that targeted headquarters of Shiite factions on the Iraqi-Syrian borders.

The Hezbollah Brigades said that Rahi Salam Zayed Al-Sharifi died in the American strike "while he was doing his duty fighting ISIS terrorist gangs."

"The American enemy is persisting in its crime, killing the protectors of the nation and the honorable people of the country", the statement added.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Sayid Al-Shuhada Brigades, Abu Ala Al-Wali, said in a tweet, "The American aggression on our resistance factions' sites did not surprise us. This is expected as we are in a war to liberate our land from an occupation."

He added, "what is strange is the minister of foreign affairs' attack on the resistance and doubting its supervisory role in defending the homeland. It is clear that these people's problem is not only belonging to Iraq, but also not reading history either."

In an interview yesterday, Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, said "there is no resistance in Iraq, but only terrorists resisting the Iraqi government."

related

Syrian Observatory: Iraqi Hezbollah members killed near the borders with Syria

Date: 2020-09-03 09:51:23
Syrian Observatory: Iraqi Hezbollah members killed near the borders with Syria

Iraqi Hezbollah received Iranian surface to surface missiles, SOHR reports

Date: 2021-01-29 14:27:07
Iraqi Hezbollah received Iranian surface to surface missiles, SOHR reports

US bans two websites run by Kata'ib Hezbollah

Date: 2020-09-03 20:33:38
US bans two websites run by Kata'ib Hezbollah

Kata'ib Hezbollah threatens the US troops in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-25 18:24:20
Kata'ib Hezbollah threatens the US troops in Iraq

Iraqi resistance halted combat operations against U.S. forces

Date: 2020-10-10 14:37:50
Iraqi resistance halted combat operations against U.S. forces

Kata'ib Hezbollah: Mujahedeen should always be prepared

Date: 2020-10-12 14:49:18
Kata'ib Hezbollah: Mujahedeen should always be prepared

US blocks Al-Ansar news website of Kata’ib Hezbollah

Date: 2020-11-04 14:54:11
US blocks Al-Ansar news website of Kata’ib Hezbollah

Iran resorts to Lebanese "Hezbollah" to soothe armed factions in Iraq

Date: 2020-11-25 15:59:33
Iran resorts to Lebanese "Hezbollah" to soothe armed factions in Iraq