Iraqi Shiite factions comment on the US strike that targeted their headquarters

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Hezbollah and Sayid Al-Shuhada Brigades commented today on the American strike that targeted headquarters of Shiite factions on the Iraqi-Syrian borders.

The Hezbollah Brigades said that Rahi Salam Zayed Al-Sharifi died in the American strike "while he was doing his duty fighting ISIS terrorist gangs."

"The American enemy is persisting in its crime, killing the protectors of the nation and the honorable people of the country", the statement added.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Sayid Al-Shuhada Brigades, Abu Ala Al-Wali, said in a tweet, "The American aggression on our resistance factions' sites did not surprise us. This is expected as we are in a war to liberate our land from an occupation."

He added, "what is strange is the minister of foreign affairs' attack on the resistance and doubting its supervisory role in defending the homeland. It is clear that these people's problem is not only belonging to Iraq, but also not reading history either."

In an interview yesterday, Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, said "there is no resistance in Iraq, but only terrorists resisting the Iraqi government."