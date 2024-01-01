Iraqi Shiite factions attack a U.S. base in Syria

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi Shiite paramilitary group on Monday claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a U.S. military base in northeastern Syria.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella of mainly Iran-backed Shiite paramilitary groups, claimed in an online statement that its fighters launched a booby-trapped drone on al-Shaddadi military base near Syria's al-Hasakeh governorate.

It said that the drone hit its target in the U.S. military base, without providing further details.