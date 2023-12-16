Iraqi Shiite factions attack a U.S. base in Syria

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi Shiite paramilitary group on Saturday claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a U.S. military base in northeastern Syria.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella of mainly Iran-backed Shiite paramilitary groups, claimed in an online statement that its fighters launched a booby-trapped drone on al-Malikiyah military base near Syria's al-Hasakeh governorate.

It said that the drone hit its target in the U.S. military base, without providing further details.

Iranian-backed groups have claimed responsibility for over 70 attacks against U.S. bases in Syria and Iraq since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict.