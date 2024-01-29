Iraqi Shiite coalition to meet for talks on local government formation

Shafaq News/ The leaders of the Coordination Framework, a coalition of mainly Shiite political parties in Iraq, are set to meet on Monday evening to discuss the formation of local governments.

"The leadership of the Coordination Framework will meet this evening to discuss the formation of provincial councils, the selection of governors, and the formation of local governments," said Lawmaker Amer al-Fayez to Shafaq News Agency.

He added that "there is no agreement within the Coordination Framework on dividing the provinces between its blocs and political forces."

Media outlets close to the Shiite coalition have reported that the member parties have agreed that the "Build" coalition will take on four provinces, the State of Law coalition will take on three provinces, and the Wisdom Movement will take on two provinces.

However, another Framework member, Ali al-Fattalawi, told Shafaq News Agency that the reports about an agreement between the Framework's forces to distribute local governments according to a specific division are not true. He said that these leaks are simply a way of testing the waters.

He added that this issue will be resolved within the current week, along with the names of the candidates for positions in the local governments.

The Supreme Judicial Council directed the heads of appeals courts on January 22 to receive the winners of the local elections to take the oath of office.