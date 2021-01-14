Iraqi Shiite Factions redeployed on the borders with Syria

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-14T10:58:47+0000

Shafaq News/ the Iraqi guard forces revealed on Thursday armed Shiite factions’ moves on the borders with Syria within Al-Anbar-Albu Kamal axis. A source told Shafaq News Agency that in coordination with the Iraqi forces and Western Anbar Operations Command of the Popular Mobilization Forces, Shiite armed factions including Kata’ib Hezbollah and Sayyid Al-Shohadaa redeployed inside Iraqi territory -10 km from their previous locations- in anticipation of any attack. This step followed an Israeli "air aggression" around the city of Deir Ez-Zor and the town of Albu Kamal, which is near the Iraqi border on Wednesday. Sana News Agency said the damage was still being assessed and accused Israel of "directly interfering to support terrorist organisations", particularly ISIS, which is active in the area. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the conflict in Syria through a network of sources on the ground, reported that 18 Israeli strikes had targeted military storage facilities and a base on the outskirts of Deir Ez-Zor, military installations in Albu Kamal, and warehouses outside Mayadeen. At least 57 people were killed, including 14 Syrian soldiers, 16 Iraqi fighters and 11 Afghans, and many others were wounded, the group said.

