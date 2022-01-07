Iraqi Seismic Monitoring Department recorded 30 earthquakes in December

Shafaq News / The head of the Seismic Monitoring Department, Samira Rida Khalaf, revealed in a statement today 30 earthquakes had been recorded last December, 16 of which occurred inside Iraq while 14 others occurred in Iran or on the borders between Iraq and other counties.

Khalaf said that most earthquakes were in specific districts in al-Sulaymaniyah, Nineveh, Kirkuk, and Diyala.

As for the tremors that had been recorded in Iran, they were mostly in Kermanshah, Ilam, and Kurdistan.

She added that no tremors had ever been registered in western and southwestern areas of Iraq.

However, the head of the department confirmed that the earthquakes did not result in any human or material losses.