Iraqi Security forces tighten the grip on ISIS sites in Makhmour

Shafaq News/ A security official said on Tuesday that joint operations of the Global Coalition forces and the Counter-Terrorism-Services to eliminate ISIS remnants in Makhmour district are underway.

Over the past few days, the US-led Coalition launched a series of airstrikes on Qaragogh mount, a stronghold of the terrorist organization of ISIS, killing terrorists and destroying some of their dens.

The operation comes in coordination with the Peshmerga forces from the northern axis and the leadership of the 14th division of the Iraqi army from the southern axis of the Qaragogh Mountains.

The source indicated that the operation aims to tighten the grip over ISIS sites and eliminate their remnants.

It is worth noting that ISIS activity and operations have been repeated recently in that region, but the joint security forces were able, through routine procedures, to cease these activities and put an end to them.