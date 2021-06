Shafaq News/ Iraq security forces thwarted an IED attack targeting civilians and security forces in al-Tarmiyah sub-district in the north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

A statement of the Baghdad Operations Command said that a force from the 6th infantry company of the 59th brigade located four roadside bombs planted in an orchard on al-Nasimiyah road.

The bombs defuse by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squad successfully defused the bombs and removed them from the site.