Iraqi Security forces impose a curfew in a Abu Sida

Shafaq News / A local source in Diyala reported on Thursday that a curfew had been imposed in Abu Saida district, due to clashes and clan disputes the governorate witnessed during the past 24 hours.

A security source revealed that special forces from Baghdad will take over the security file for the district during the coming hours or days to contain the chaos of fugitive weapons in the district.

Yesterday, violent clashes erupted in Abu Saida, prompting the director of the district to submit an official request to resign from his post.

The Abi Saida district, 30 km northeast of Baquba, has been subjected to clan conflicts in several areas for several years, which have caused the displacement of tens of families and the death and injury of hundreds of citizens.