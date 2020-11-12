Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Iraqi Security forces impose a curfew in a Abu Sida

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-12T17:08:14+0000
Iraqi Security forces impose a curfew in a Abu Sida

Shafaq News / A local source in Diyala reported on Thursday that a curfew had been imposed in Abu Saida district, due to clashes and clan disputes the governorate witnessed during the past 24 hours.

A security source revealed that special forces from Baghdad will take over the security file for the district during the coming hours or days to contain the chaos of fugitive weapons in the district.

Yesterday, violent clashes erupted in Abu Saida, prompting the director of the district to submit an official request to resign from his post.

The Abi Saida district, 30 km northeast of Baquba, has been subjected to clan conflicts in several areas for several years, which have caused the displacement of tens of families and the death and injury of hundreds of citizens.

related

Missile strike in Hemrin

Date: 2020-08-24 17:51:41
Missile strike in Hemrin

Baghdad to send ISOF towards Diyala

Date: 2020-06-15 10:41:06
Baghdad to send ISOF towards Diyala

The chairman of Diyala's artists Syndicate passed away from COVID-19

Date: 2020-08-30 12:47:51
The chairman of Diyala's artists Syndicate passed away from COVID-19

An Iraqi party refuses dividing Diyala into two electoral districts

Date: 2020-08-07 20:34:40
An Iraqi party refuses dividing Diyala into two electoral districts

Diyala registers a 90% recovery rate of COVID-19

Date: 2020-09-15 17:41:39
Diyala registers a 90% recovery rate of COVID-19

The Iraqi army thwarts an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-11-08 17:57:23
The Iraqi army thwarts an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

Two military personnel injured in an explosion in Baqubah

Date: 2020-10-23 10:14:04
Two military personnel injured in an explosion in Baqubah

A member of the PMF injured in an explosion in Diyala

Date: 2020-10-30 17:16:12
A member of the PMF injured in an explosion in Diyala