Iraqi Security forces arrest ISIS members  in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ The Diyala Police Command launched, on Monday, a security operation including search and combing in the orchards of Al-Abara district, northeast of Baqubah.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that "Forces from the District raided in the surrounding of Baqubah district - al-Abara pursuing ISIS gangs in orchards.”

The source added, "The operation aims to prevent ISIS elements and remnants from building new dens and hideouts from which the terrorist organization threatened civilians and security forces over the past years."

Meanwhile; the Security Media Cell said "a force from the Military Intelligence arrested three terrorists in the Turklan area, Kirkuk.”