Iraqi Security forces arrest ISIS members  in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-14T09:03:58+0000
Iraqi Security forces arrest ISIS members  in Kirkuk

 Shafaq News/ The Diyala Police Command launched, on Monday, a security operation including search and combing in the orchards of Al-Abara district, northeast of Baqubah.

 A security source told Shafaq News Agency that "Forces from the District  raided in the surrounding of  Baqubah district - al-Abara pursuing ISIS  gangs in orchards.”

 The source added, "The operation aims  to prevent ISIS elements and remnants from building new dens and hideouts from which the terrorist organization threatened civilians and security forces over the past years."

 Meanwhile; the Security Media Cell said "a force from the Military Intelligence arrested three terrorists in the Turklan area, Kirkuk.”

