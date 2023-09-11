Iraqi Security and Defense Committee addresses Kirkuk situation

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee has confirmed its intention to host the leadership of the Joint Operations Command, Kirkuk Operations Command, and the Peshmerga forces to assess the ongoing situation in Kirkuk and work towards de-escalation.

Committee member Hussein Al-Aameri spoke to Shafaq News Agency, stating that the committee has formed a special team to monitor the recent events in Kirkuk and held discussions with political and security officials, as well as tribal leaders, to gain insight into the current situation.

Al-Aameri further explained, "The committee met with officials from the Joint Operations Command, Kirkuk Operations Command, the police leadership, and the Peshmerga forces, resulting in a series of recommendations." He emphasized the importance of the federal government's role in maintaining security in Kirkuk.

He added that if tensions persist in Kirkuk and the orders of the Prime Minister are not implemented, the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee would take further action, including hosting the Joint Operations Command, Kirkuk Operations Command, and the Peshmerga forces to resolve the matter.

Recent days have seen demonstrations by supporters of Arab and Turkmen political groups in Kirkuk, blocking the main road connecting the province to Erbil. These protests were in response to the Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) plan to reopen its offices in Kirkuk in accordance with the political agreement reached with the State Administration Coalition, which forms the current federal government under Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

Earlier this week, Kurdish demonstrators in predominantly Kurdish areas called for the reopening of the road and an end to protests. However, their demands were met with gunfire, resulting in casualties and injuries.