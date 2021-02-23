Iraqi Security Forces arrests 11 Syrians near the Iraqi-Syrian borders

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi security forces on Tuesday arrested eleven Syrians seeking to cross into the Iraqi territory from Syria, the security Media cell said.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the Security Media Cell said, "a force from the Sixth Commando Brigade of the Sixth Division of Federal Police was able to arrest 11 persons of Syrian nationality during their attempt to cross the borders from the Syrian side to Iraq within the West Nineveh Operations Sector."

The statement added that detainees were kept in the security forces' custody as investigations are still underway.