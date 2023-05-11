Iraqi Security Forces Repel Terrorist Attack in Samarra, Killing 3 Attackers

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Security Media Cell announced on Thursday that security forces successfully repelled an attack in the Samarra operations sector, killing three terrorists, one of whom was a suicide bomber.
In a statement, the Security Media Cell said that the security sectors within the Samarra Operations Command thwarted an attempted attack on a Federal Police point in the Al-Mu'tasim district.
Following the incident, a search operation was launched in the vicinity, leading to an officer's death.
The Security Media Cell praised the "heroic efforts of the security forces," highlighting their success in neutralizing three terrorists, including a suicide bomber wearing an explosive belt. Additionally, the forces were able to seize the terrorists' weapons and night vision goggles.
Iraq's fight to liberate the country from the grip of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) was a significant and ongoing struggle.
The Iraqi forces keep launching operations against ISIS remnants in various governorates in collaboration with the Popular Mobilization Forces and the Peshmerga.