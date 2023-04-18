Iraqi Security Forces Repel ISIS Attack on Village near Baquba

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi forces repelled an attack on an agricultural village on the outskirts of Kanaan district, south of Baquba.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS militants attempted to attack a security point belonging to the 4th Brigade _ 4th Regiment, Diyala Operations Commandos, in Qurba (Sukuk) on Monday night. However, the army forces responded quickly with medium weapons, and no losses or casualties were reported.

This attack highlights the ongoing threat posed by ISIS in Iraq. The extremist group emerged in Iraq in 2014 and took control of large swathes of the country, including Mosul, the second-largest city. However, a US-led coalition, along with Iraqi forces, succeeded in driving the group out of most of its territory by 2017.

Diyala, which borders Iran and is located northeast of Baghdad, has witnessed several deadly attacks by ISIS militants in the past, including the bombing of a market in the city of Baquba in May 2020, which killed at least 30 people.