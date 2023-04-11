Iraqi Security Forces Continue to Battle ISIS Remnants in Tarmiyah

Shafaq News/ Unknown shooters, believed to be affiliated with ISIS, attacked a patrol of the Popular Mobilization Forces on Tuesday north of Baghdad, according to a security source.
The source, who spoke to Shafaq News Agency, stated that the shooters opened fire on the vehicle in the Al-Zour area, causing damage to the patrol but no injuries. Then, the attackers fled toward Basateen al-Tabi.
Since the defeat of ISIS in Iraq in 2017, the group has resorted to guerrilla warfare tactics, targeting security forces and civilians in various parts of the country.
Despite the significant gains made by Iraqi security forces against the group, the militants continue to carry out attacks, mainly in rural and remote areas. These attacks serve as a reminder of the continuing threat posed by ISIS in Iraq.