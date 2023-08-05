Iraqi Security Forces Carry Out an Inspection Operation in a Critical Territory

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces on Saturday launched a large-scale security operation to secure power facilities in a watershed area between jurisdictions of the West Nineveh, Saladin, and Al-Jazeera operations commands.

This critical operation, orchestrated in accordance with directives by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, aims to put pressure on "terrorist elements and those operating outside the confines of the law", an official press release by the Joint Operations Command said.

"The primary objective is to enhance the security and stability within the jurisdictions, especially focusing on the protection of electrical power towers," it continued.

A press release by the Security Media Cell (SMC) said that the West Nineveh Operations Command initiated the task through Infantry Brigades 15 and 20, the Sixth Border Guard Command, and Popular Mobilization Units, to" inspect and clear al-Hadr Island and the border separating Saladin and l-Jazeera Jurisdictions."

The Saladin Operations Command, meanwhile, embarked on its task through Infantry Brigades 91 and 95, Division 21, and the SWAT battalion of Saladin Police Command, to inspect Wadi al-Tharthar and villages to the east of Wadi al-Tharthar.

Simultaneously, al-Jazeera Operations Command, through the Seventh Infantry Division, the Special Operations Regiment, and the attached units of Tribal Mobilization Brigade 57, undertook the duty of searching and inspecting locations towards the border with West Nineveh.