Iraqi Security Forces Apprehend Pro-Baath Cell in Coordinated Operation Across Three Provinces

Shafaq News/ In a coordinated operation across three provinces, Iraqi security forces, in collaboration with al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), apprehended a group of individuals allegedly promoting the banned Baath Party, a source from the Iraqi Ministry of Interior revealed on Wednesday.

"The joint security force executed a security mission in Baghdad, resulting in the detention of a wanted person who works as a lawyer," the source told Shafaq News Agency.

The individual has been charged under Article 8 with propagating the ideology of the Arab Socialist Baath Party.

The source said that a security force in the southern province of Babel arrested three suspects in possession of laser discs, records, and documents espousing Baath Party ideology, and a notebook adorned with a picture of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.

In Diwaniyah, another joint security force detained a retired teacher on similar charges of promoting the Baath Party.