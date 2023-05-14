Iraqi Security Forces Apprehend ISIS-Affiliated Physician in Baghdad Ambush

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces has captured an physician with ties to the Islamic State (ISIS) extremist group in the capital city of Baghdad, a security source reported on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "a security force, via a well-orchestrated ambush in Baghdad's al-Waziriyah, managed to arrest a physician who works at the Forensic Medicine Department."

"The arrestee is wanted by the judiciary on charges of belonging to the terrorist organization ISIS," the source explained.

The source said that the apprehended physician had previously resided in the city of Mosul and was an ISIS member between 2010 and 2014.

"The individual is now facing prosecution in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism," the source concluded.