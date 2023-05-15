Iraqi Security Adviser and Kurdish Representative Diccuss Displaced Persons and Sinjar issue

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, and the head of the Kurdistan Region Representative, Fares Issa Abdul Karim, held a meeting to address various matters of common interest.
During the meeting, Al-Araji and Abdul Karim emphasized the importance of security coordination between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region to address any gaps that terrorist elements could use to launch attacks.
The issue of displaced individuals in the Kurdistan Region was also a central topic of the meeting. Both parties recognized the significance of ongoing collaboration in the humanitarian field to support and assist those affected by the conflict.
They stressed the need for sustained efforts to meet the needs of displaced persons and ensure their well-being.
The discussions underscored the importance of adopting a comprehensive approach to tackle the various challenges faced in the region.