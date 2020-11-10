Iraqi-Saudi agreements don’t require the Parliament approve, A legal expert said

Shafaq News / the Iraqi-Saudi agreements -signed few days ago- do not require the Iraqi parliament approve, A legal expert said, on Tuesday.

The legal expert, Tariq Harb posted on social media "All the Saudi-Iraqi agreements signed on November 10, 2020 do not require ratification or approve from the parliament as they are trade contracts and not of political.”

A Saudi delegation that included officials from the ministries of energy, electricity, oil, industry, and environment accompanied by several Saudi companies arrived in Baghdad on Sunday morning to attend meetings of the Iraqi-Saudi committee.

The State of Law Coalition called on the Iraqi authorities to "stop one of the Saudi investment projects, considering it a threat on the security and sovereignty of the country, as well as that it damages Iraq's stockpile of groundwater."

On the other hand, A Saudi official accused pro-Iranian parties in Iraq of refusing Saudi investments Strengthening Iranian influence.