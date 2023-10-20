Iraqi SF thwart missile attack on US military base in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Security forces successfully intercepted a missile attack aimed at the Victory military base, housing US forces at Baghdad International Airport, according to a reliable security source. The forces discovered the missile base within a sandy area in the Al-Jihad neighborhood, which had targeted the "Victory" base early in the morning.

Earlier in the day, the military base had come under attack by two rockets, one of which landed near the base, while the second was intercepted by the "C-RAM" defense system.

This attack occurred shortly after Ain al-Asad Airbase in al-Anbar was targeted by drones and rockets a few hours earlier.

Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder stated on Thursday, "Our forces have thwarted several drone attacks in Iraq and Syria," adding, "Our forces destroyed two drones near Ain al-Asad base in Iraq."

Ryder emphasized, "We will take necessary measures to protect our forces following the attacks on American soldiers in Iraq and Syria."

Ain al-Asad Airbase hosts both American and international forces, following an invitation from the Iraqi government.