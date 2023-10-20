Iraqi SF shut down suspended bridge in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Security forces shut down the suspended bridge in Baghdad and its access roads today. The move came as hundreds of demonstrators, advocating for Palestinian rights, thronged the vicinity.
A security official disclosed, "Security forces have cordoned off the suspended bridge in the capital and the routes leading from Freedom Square towards the bridge, and vice versa. This coincided with the emergence of hundreds of protesters from supporters of the Coordinating Framework and armed Shia factions, demonstrating their support for the Palestinian cause. They raised the Palestinian flag, flags of the Popular Mobilization Forces, and banners affiliated with other armed factions."
The official further detailed, "The cordons also encompassed the road leading to the suspended bridge from the Karada Tunnel inside the capital, while the demonstration itself was encircled by an intense security presence."