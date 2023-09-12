Iraqi SF raid prominent activist's residence in Basra

Shafaq News / A security contingent carried out a raid on the residence of the renowned civil activist and prominent leader within the Federal Al-Fayha Party, Ammar Sarhan, in the province of Basra.

The incursion, which took place in the heart of Basra's Qibla district, was shrouded in mystery as Sarhan was apprehended and taken to an undisclosed location. The motives behind his detention remain unknown.

Sarhan, an eminent figure within the province, has emerged as a prominent figure vying for a seat in the forthcoming local provincial council elections, representing the Al-Fayha Party. This party has steadfastly championed the transformation of Basra into an autonomous region, advocating for its socio-political autonomy.