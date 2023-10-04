Iraqi Rights and Press Freedom Center denounces "moral decay" during international festival

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Rights and Press Freedom Center on Wednesday expressed discontent with the extent of "extravagance and disrespect" associated with the so-called "International Iraq Festival" and the severe disrespect it displayed towards the Iraqi national anthem and its lyrics during the event.
An official statement by the center called for an investigation into this festival, including the organizers, suspicious financing, and criteria under which it was conducted, as "it pertains to an issue that affects the name of Iraq and its national day."
Member of the Parliamentary Committee for Communications and Media, Mahmoud al-Rubaie, criticized what he termed "the disrespect towards Iraq and Iraqis in the disgraceful festival in the Celebration Square" in the capital, Baghdad, in a post he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Al-Rubaie stated that "manifestations of decadence and moral decay should not pass without consequences," calling for "the dismissal of officials in charge and holding the accountable for this disrespect, no matter their titles or positions," adding that "we will not heal the wound, but we will prevent its recurrence."
He further noted, "We have fought against indecent content on websites, and we will not remain silent about it in reality."
The "International Iraq Festival" kicked off on the evening of October 3rd, following a delay due to the tragic incident in the Hamdaniya district, east of Mosul, where a wedding hall caught fire during a wedding ceremony, resulting in the death of over 100 people.
Social media users lambasted the event for its poor organization and "semi-nude attire" of some of the female attendee.