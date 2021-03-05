Iraqi Resistance: we target the Occupation and not the Diplomatic Missions

Shafaq News / The "Iraqi resistance" factions vowed Thursday to launch large-scale attacks against U.S. forces across Iraq.

"The resistance operations were and will remain against the occupation forces and their bases and will not target diplomatic missions." The Coordinating Committee of the "Resistance" factions said in a statement.

“We are in a new page (phase), in which the weapons of the resistance will reach all the occupation forces (referring to the Americans) and their bases in any part of the homeland (Iraq)…The resistance has the legal and national right and popular support to do all that."

"The decision of the Iraqi resistance is Iraqi (referring to not Iranian), and its choice is the choice of the Iraqi people, …we will continue our sacrifices until Iraq is liberated from the occupation." The statement added.

"We affirmed that any party stands as an obstacle against the path of resistance..in confronting and expelling the occupier, it is a traitorous, afraid and humiliated,…. ".

".. Confrontations are the only option that guarantees freedom, dignity and pride in this country after exhausting all means that others have bet on with this occupation."

The "Iraqi resistance" includes Pro-Iranian Shiite factions, headed by the (Kata’ib) Hezbollah Brigades, the Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades and Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq.