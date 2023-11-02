Iraqi Resistance strikes Israeli site in Dead Sea

Shafaq News / The so-called "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" declared on Thursday evening that they had targeted a vital Israeli site in the Dead Sea, denouncing the heinous crimes committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued by the "resistance factions", it was revealed, "the mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted a vital target of the Zionist entity on the shores of the Dead Sea at dawn today," a sea enclosed between Jordan and Israeli territories.

The statement further elucidated that this action was taken "in support of the people of Gaza and in response to the massacres perpetrated by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and the elderly," reaffirming that "the Islamic resistance will continue to strike the enemy's strongholds."