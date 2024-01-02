Iraqi Resistance launch wide-scale attack on US bases in Syria
Shafaq News / The Islamic Resistance in Iraq declared on Tuesday launching extensive attacks on three US military bases in Syria.
The Resistance stated, "In continuation of our approach in resisting the American occupation forces in Iraq and the region, and in response to the Zionist entity's massacres against our people in Gaza, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked the occupied Shaddadi base in Syria with a missile barrage."
It indicated that they also targeted "the occupied Rumailan base in Syria using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)," further adding that they attacked "al-Malikiyah base in northeastern Al-Hasakah province in Syria using UAVs."