Iraqi Resistance hits 3 US bases in Syria, Israeli naval site

Shafaq News / The Islamic Resistance in Iraq stated on Sunday that it had targeted three American bases in Syria and an Israeli naval facility using drones.

A statement from the "Resistance" indicated that its fighters attacked "four enemy bases early Sunday morning using drones, three of which were in Syria (Shaddadi Base, Rukban Base, and Tanf Base), and the fourth was within occupied Palestinian territories, specifically the Zvulon naval facility."

Earlier today, the Resistance stated that its fighters "targeted the occupation base in Khirbet Adnan in Syria with unmanned aerial vehicles."